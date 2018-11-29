Downtown Knoxville, Tenn. — The second phase of the University of Tennessee Student Union will officially open on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019.

This project is six years in the making and the largest project in the history of the university, according to a release from UT.

The 395,088 square-foot-building is intended to be the community center of campus. The Student Union will also serve as a space for additional student development and learning, according to the university.

Ian Crone, director of the Student Union, said he wants the space to be inviting and welcoming to all.

“The Student Union is not just a building. We want this to be a place for people to come and hang out with friends. I see this space as a home away from home for students,” Crone said. “This space really serves as a crossroad between their classes and heading back to their residence hall or off-campus housing.”

UT said the Student Union will serve as a central location for many of the offices that serve students on a daily basis.

A number of Division of Student Life offices will be located in the Student Union. These include:

Center for Leadership and Service

Center for Student Engagement

Office of the Dean of Students

Office of Sorority and Fraternity Life

Student Government Association

Student Union Administration and Student Union Event Services

The Office of Undergraduate Admissions also will move its Welcome Center to the Student Union to host campus visits for prospective students and family members.

The Student Union will also feature a number of dining locations, a student recreation area and other academic service. See a full list on UT's website.

