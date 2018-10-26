A section of South Central Street near the State Street Garage is set to close Monday as garage expansion moves into the next phase.

As work continues, the State Street Garage will also lose 554 spots. It has 1,082 spaces and only 528 of them will be in use during the work.

When it's finished, the city's $11 million expansion will add 570 new parking spaces in the heart of downtown. It's scheduled to be completed in June 2019.

Drivers won't be able to access avenues south of the garage or the tramp onto Neyland Drive from Central Street in the southbound lanes. They will be able to access the north entrance into the garage off Union Avenue.

Through-traffic drivers heading south should detour to Gay Street or Hill Avenue to reach destinations throughout downtown, or take Hall of Fame Drive to access Neyland Drive.

Crews tasked with adding two new decks have been installing micropiles to strengthen the support structure and digging a pit on the northeast corner of the garage for a new elevator.

Central Street will be closed between Union and Clinch avenues through the rest of this year.

A large crane will arrive and be set in place next week, and that crane will begin hoisting large slabs of prefabricated concrete as two new parking decks are built, a release said.

The first phase of work will be winding down just before the December holidays. Then, in January, South Central Street will reopen, and the crane will be relocated to the west side of the garage, closing at least one lane of State Street.

