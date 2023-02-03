Security camera video appears to show former McCreary County Schools Superintendent with gun on school property

The McCreary Co. School Board agreed to a settlement with Dr. John Gunn on Feb. 20, 2023. On Feb. 21, he was charged with bringing a gun on school grounds.

Example video title will go here for this video

MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. — Security camera video used to charge Dr. John Gunn with possession of a weapon on school grounds appears to show Dr. John Gunn with a gun at the McCreary County School District's offices on Feb. 21, 2023.

10News obtained the video through an open records request.

The video shows Dr. Gunn arriving at the district office just after 6:01 a.m. on Feb. 21. It shows him fumbling around his jacket and pants, then pulling out what appears to be a handgun before he put it back.

Dr. Gunn tries to get into the district offices, but can't. The video shows him walking away from the front door around 6:03 a.m.

A citation shows law enforcement arrested Dr. Gunn at 10:50 a.m. that day. It said Dr. Gunn admitted to having a handgun while trying to enter the building.

"Subject was reluctant to put his hands behind his back," the citation said.

Dr. Gunn was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property, the citation said. The McCreary County Circuit Court said Dr. Gunn pleaded not guilty to the charge.

On Feb. 20, 2023, a day before the incident, the McCreary County Board of Education voted to approve a settlement agreement with Dr. Gunn, in which he would resign as the district's superintendent.

The school board's attorney, John Blevins, said he could not tell 10News why the board chose to settle with Dr. Gunn. He sent his resignation letter to the school district on Wednesday. The one-sentence letter said his resignation would be effective July 1, 2023.

The school board selected Larry Hammond as its interim superintendent.