'I'm angry, I'm beyond angry' | Family of security guard fatally shot outside Knoxville club speaks

The shooting happened early Saturday morning, outside The Kave on East Magnolia Avenue.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Early Saturday morning, a security guard was fatally shot outside of an East Magnolia Avenue club.

The shooting happened outside The Kave at around 4:15 a.m. on Saturday. The Knoxville Police Department identified him as Adrian Robuck, 25. They also said he was employed as an armed security guard at The Kave. They also said they believe that while the shooting was targeted, Robuck was not the intended victim.

"I'm angry. I'm beyond angry. I'm pissed, but I'm also proud of him, if that makes sense. Like, I'm angry at the fact of what happened, that my son was the one who was taken away, but I'm also proud that he continued to do what he loved and that was to look out for other people, still protect other people, even if it cost him his own life," said Nachauna Robinson, his mother.

Roebuck was also a member of the Tennessee Army National Guard's 253rd Military Police Company in Lenoir City until 2021, according to the Tennessee Military Department.

Roebuck suffered from a gunshot and was found in the parking lot. He later died at the University of Tennesee Medical Center, KPD said.

A second gunshot victim arrived at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in a personal vehicle. After being stabilized, the victim was taken to UTMC, KPD said.