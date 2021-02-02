SEEED Knox hosts groundbreaking for its first fully solar-powered home

The home will be offered for sale at below market price to a low-to-moderate income family in the Lonsdale community, according to officials.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One family will have a chance to live in SEEED Knox's newest addition to the Knoxville community — a home that is entirely solar-powered.

The organization hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday for the home. It is located at 1122 Texas Avenue and once it is completed, officials said it will be put up for sale in the Lonsdale community.

"As many words as we've heard, I've seen very little action. What does equity look like?" said one official who attended the ceremony. "Well, equity looks like what we're doing right here. Instead of just talking about it, we're going to build and do something about it."

They said it will be sold below market price to a family with either low-to-moderate income. Officials said that utility bills at the home could be as much as 80% less compared to traditional homes, and power will be stored in a backup so the home will continue to have power if the electricity goes out.