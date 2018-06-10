Knoxville — After weeks sitting at a desk, filling their brains with knowledge, many students across East Tennessee are celebrating a Fall Break.

Here's one way to keep from getting lazy during this rest period, a scavenger hunt!

Seek Knoxville is hosting extra scavenger hunts downtown during the Fall Break. Groups meet a 'game master' downtown for a booklet full of riddles, puzzles and clues that will take you all around the city.

Then its off to solve riddles and explore the city on foot! Fun and educational!

© 2018 WBIR