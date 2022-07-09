'Finger to the eyes' | Self-defense instructor urges training after two women attacked while jogging

The instructor said that in some cases, people can fight off an attacker. His favorite move involves making sure the attacker loses their sight.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Recently, a woman in Memphis was kidnapped and later found dead. Then, on the same day when police said she was dead, Knoxville authorities said a man tried to assault a woman while she was running in Market Square.

Terry Bullman, a fitness trainer in Knoxville, teaches self-defense classes.

"Specifically at our gym, we teach you how to remain calm under stress. We do a lot of drills, incorporating what happens in an actual situation,” said Bullman.

The recent attacks on women while they were jogging in Tennessee prompted some people to learn more about how to defend themselves.

Bullman says in some cases, people can fight off an attacker. His favorite involves making sure the attacker loses sight of the victim, and of anything else.

"The best self-defense move of all time is fingers to the eyes," he said. "If you take your fingers 45 degrees apart, anywhere you hit someone on the face, you're gonna get an eye, you get one eye, they both close and you can follow up with a kick to the groin, or you can run away."

Bullman believes everyone should learn self-defense. He also says more women should consider it.

"If you are a woman, you live by yourself, and if you'd like to be outside and be active, it really is important for you, more than anyone, to prepare yourself in case something does happen," he said.