Semi trailer catches fire in Hawkins County; parts of Highway 70 North will be closed

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — A semi trailer caught on fire on Highway 70 North near Poor Valley Road in Hawkins County.
Hawkins County responders say that the fire is contained and not a danger to the public. According to responders, the semi trailer was carrying foam mattresses when it caught fire. The tractor was able to detach from the trailer.
Responders are still on scene and parts of Highway 70 North near Poor Valley Road will be shut down as crews clean up the site.