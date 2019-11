CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — A crash involving multiple semi-trucks has shut down I-75 South near Caryville.

The Campbell County Office of Emergency Management said people should look for an alternative route around the crash at Mile Marker 134.

Traffic is backed up for miles. The Tennessee Department of Transportation said the crash is not expected to clear until at least 11:00 p.m.

I-75 Northbound is also affected with backups for miles due to rubbernecking.