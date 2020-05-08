Semi-truck stolen at gas station leads to chase on I-40 E, suspect in custody

KCSO said a semi-truck and trailer were taken from a Pilot gas station on Governor John Sevier Highway at 9:56 a.m. Tuesday.

KCSO said deputies tried to stop the stolen truck on Strawberry Plains Pike before a chase began on I-40 East.

Deputies with KCSO and the Jefferson's County Sheriff's Office continued multiple attempts to stop the truck again but were unsuccessful due to the truck possibly swerving into other traffic.

Tennessee Highway Patrol was able to deploy spike strips that left the truck in a ditch, according to KCSO.

Deputies took Amy Butler-Cordray into custody and she was transported to the the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility.

Butler-Cordray faces charges for theft of property, evading arrest and driving without a license.

KCSO said she was also in possession of a gray pit bull puppy that was allegedly taken from a stolen vehicle in Memphis, TN. Deputies recovered that stolen vehicle a short distance from where she stole the semi-truck.