WASHINGTON – Sen. Bob Corker slammed President Donald Trump on Monday for accepting Russian President Vladimir Putin’s denials that the Russians interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and said Trump’s comments made the United States look like a “pushover.”

“There’s no question that Putin interfered in the elections,” Corker told reporters in Washington.

Corker, a Tennessee Republican and chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said Trump should have been more forceful with Putin when discussing election interference and offered his own theory about why Trump may have been reluctant to criticize the Russian leader.

“I get the feeling, I’ve seen it first-hand actually, sometimes the president cares more about how a leader treats him personally than forcefully getting out there and pushing against things that we know have harmed our nation,” Corker said.

“I did not think this was a good moment for our country," Corker said. A few minutes later, he added, "“I think this was a very good day for President Putin.”

Speaking at press conference with Putin in Helsinki, Trump appeared to accept the Russian president’s denial of interfering in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

“President Putin was extremely strong and powerful in his denial today,” Trump said as he stood next to Putin at a joint news conference between the two leaders following their talks in Helsinki.

“He just said it’s not Russia,” Trump said. “Let me say this, I don’t see any reason why it would be."

Trump suggested the United States and Russia were to blame for troubled relations between the two countries.

On Friday, the Justice Department laid out details of what it said was a far-reaching hacking scheme in an indictment of 12 Russian agents whom it accused of trying to disrupt the U.S. election.

Trump's willingness to accept Putin's denials puts him at odds, not only with his U.S. intelligence agencies and lawmakers from both parties, but also his own national security adviser, John Bolton, who said Sunday that after seeing the indictments, he found it "hard to believe" that Putin was unaware of election interference.

In his remarks to reporters, Corker said he found it "saddening and disappointing" that Trump did not back up U.S. intelligence agencies.

"These intelligence agencies work for the president of the United States, and for him not to defend their activities, to me, was a very sad point," he said.

Asked what Putin gained from the meeting with Trump, Corker said he thought the Russian leader "gained a tremendous amount."

“It was almost an approval, if you will, a public approval by the greatest nation on Earth towards him," he said. "He knows he gained a lot. I would guess he’s having caviar right now.”

