NASHVILLE, Tenn. — U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander is recovering from surgery after he had a tumor removed from his left leg.

Sen. Alexander had the procedure done at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

According to his surgeon, they had to remove an atypical lipoma tumor. They said the surgery went well.

"Senator Alexander looks forward to returning to Senate work shortly after the recess,” his Chief of Staff David Cleary said.