Whether it is Phil Bredesen or Marsha Blackburn, the next Senator understands just how important East Tennessee is to the state and the election.

Both candidates for Senate spent parts of their final day on the campaign trail in Knoxville and Blount County in an attempt to convince undecided voters to cast their ballot for them.

"It’s a really important part of the state to me," said Bredesen. "I’ve loved my relationship with Knoxville and the university here."

Blackburn also says East Tennessee is crucial to the election.

"East Tennessee is very important in this, as they are always important when it comes to policy decisions," said Blackburn.

The race for Senate will have implications on the political landscape around the country. East Tennessee now finds itself at the center of one of the most important midterm election races in the nation. Both candidates spent Monday spreading their final messages to supporters and undecided voters.

"Voters need to know I am going to take their Tennessee values to Washington to represent them," Blackburn said at a campaign stop in Maryville. "We feel good. Optimistic, encouraged. Our crowds have been energized."

Bredesen says he also feels confident.

"I’d love to go back to work for the people of Tennessee again. I think I could really get some things done in Washington for us," Bredesen said at a campaign stop in Knoxville. "This is a very close election and turnout is going to make the difference."

More than 1.3 million votes are already cast in Tennessee before the calendar even turns to election day. The effect the high number of early voters will have on the election remains to be seen. Both candidates tout it as a positive.

"This is very good for us," said Blackburn. "We are very pleased to see so many turn out for the early vote."

Bredesen also says the high number of young voters in the state is something to celebrate.

"It’s hard to know what it means in terms of the race, but I have to say I think it’s a good thing," said Bredesen. "I think it’s so important for young people to express their opinion. They’re the ones who are going to have to live the longest time with the kind of decisions that are made in Washington."

By Wednesday, the attack ads will be gone, the yard signs put away, and the state of Tennessee will have a new senator. It’s now up to the voters to decide who it will be.

