Senior center plans withdrawn for giant former Knoxville hotel

In February, paperwork submitted to planning staff indicated the owner wanted to convert the property to assisted living quarters.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In February, plans were submitted to turn the vacant former Hyatt Regency downtown into senior assisted living space.

Now that plan has been pulled.

Mike Reynolds with Knoxville Knox County Planning said Tuesday a request was made on behalf of the owner Monday to withdraw the proposal for the property at 501 E. Hill Ave. The project was dubbed "Melrose Knoxville," and it faced an initial review April 8.

Now it's unclear what the owner envisions for the building, which opened in the early 1970s as Knoxville's grandest and biggest hotel with more than 370 rooms.

Efforts to reach the owner were unsuccessful Tuesday.

A venture capital firm co-founded by California businessman Neil Kadisha bought the property for $16.8 million in cash.

The property had changed hands several times in recent years.