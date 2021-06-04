Senior centers reopen in Knoxville

As the centers are in the reopening phase, not many people are in attendance, but Sue said Monday was a step moving forward.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Senior citizen centers across Knox County opened Monday after being closed for a little over a year because of the pandemic.

David and Sue Thais started coming to the West Knox County Senior Center last February.

"This is our very first day back," said Sue.

David said when they walked in, they were greeted with a warm welcome.

"It's really nice to come back to see the people that work here; they were very friendly and happy to see us," he said.

After joining in February 2020, they could only attend for a few months before the centers shut down.

"Oh, it is great to be back; we really have missed the [exercise] equipment," said David.

David and Sue enjoy working out together, and being back at the center allows them to expand their exercise routines.

"We like to hike, a lot and that sort of thing, but we don't have a treadmill at home, and that’s a whole different thing to get your heart pumping, and we thought that would be good for us," said Sue.

As the centers are in the reopening phase, not many people are in attendance, but Sue said Monday was a step moving forward.

"It does seem funny that everything is so quiet when you come in because we don't have any of the people yet; this is a step in the right direction," she said.

As for the future, David and Sue look forward to continuing their fitness journey at the West Knox County Senior Center.