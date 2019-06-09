KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler said Friday in a statement it was "unfortunate" two senior officers scuffled in April, leading to a cover-up attempt and an eventual internal investigation that prompted suspensions, reprimands and a demotion for several department employees including the communications director.

"It's unfortunate this incident occurred. Once I learned of it, then I took the corrective actions necessary," Spangler said in the statement released by KCSO.

WBIR sought an interview Friday with the sheriff.

In August, the department quietly demoted Brad Hall from assistant chief deputy to captain, suspended Lt. Denver Scalf III without pay for two days and reprimanded in writing Kimberly Glenn, one of Spangler's closest aids and his communications director.

Also recommended for verbal reprimands were Glenn's husband, Jerry Glenn, and KCSO Capt. David Amburn.

On the night of April 27, Hall and Scalf scuffled while in the Old City. Hall had been drinking and was trying to drive his county vehicle, investigative records show. Scalf tried to stop him, records show.

A nearby vehicle suffered damage in the scuffle, and Scalf admitted giving the vehicle's owner $40 to cover the damage, investigation records show.

As first reported Friday in the News Sentinel, Glenn and her husband ended up getting involved the night of April 27 to help intervene with Brad Hall. Amburn also learned about it that night while speaking on the phone with Kimberly Glenn.

Hall shortly after was promoted to assistant chief deputy. No one said anything about the episode for weeks, the investigation showed.

Word, however, began to reach KCSO's top commanders. In July, Chief Deputy Bernie Lyon questioned both Scalf and Hall about "What happened in the Old City awhile back," a memo shows.

Scalf and Hall, however, said they'd only been horsing around and then "some guy" asked for gas money so Scalf gave "the old boy" $40.

In early August, KCSO began an internal investigation after Glenn wrote a lengthy memo relaying her side of what had happened. The memo is undated.

Glenn, a realtor and strong supporter of Spangler's during his successful 2018 campaign, apologized about her role in the episode. In her job, among other things, Glenn communicates with the media to release information of interest to the public.

Spangler has been in office a little more than a year.

"I want to sincerely apologize to everyone at KCSO, especially Sheriff Spangler and Chief Deputy Lyon," her memo states. "I did what I thought was right at the time for a longtime friend and now colleague.

She continued: "I came to the Knox County Sheriff's Office after running the Sheriff's campaign to truly make a DIFFERENCE. I wanted to help Sheriff Spangler in seeing his dreams for KCSO come true. I wanted to make a positive impact for the men and women here.

"I am embarrassed that I didn't call Sheriff and Chief Lyon to tell them. I told ------ Hall, had Captain Hall drove his car I would have had no choice but to wake the Sheriff up and tell him. I thought my actions were protecting the Office of Sheriff as well as the agency and Captain Hall and his family. When now I realize it was just the opposite.

"My inaction of keeping this information has caused harm which could result in a negative manner on Sheriff Spangler and the entire agency."