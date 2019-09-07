People living at New Knoxville Morning Pointe Assisted Living had a fun day out Chick-fil-A!

Tuesday was Cow Appreciation Day at the restaurant, and so seniors at the center dressed up as cows to score some free food.

It was definitely Chick-fil-A's pleasure. Pat Anderson, the Life Enrichment Director for the center, said it was hard to tell who was the most excited -- the employees or the herd!

"A fun day and many thanks to Chick-fil-A," Anderson said.