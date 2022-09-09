Tribally-owned museum to host 31st Cherokee Fall Festival over the weekend

The Sequoyah Birthplace Museum will give visitors a chance to experience Native American food, Cherokee arts and crafts, music and plenty of dancing.

VONORE, Tenn. — Over the weekend, people in Vonore will have a chance to experience parts of Native American culture they may not otherwise be able to learn about firsthand.

The Sequoyah Birthplace Museum is hosting its 31st Annual Cherokee Fall Festival. It will go from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. each day. During the event, visitors will have the chance to experience Native American food, Cherokee arts and crafts demonstrations, music and plenty of dancing.

Inside the museum, they will be demonstrating their Acorn Printing Press from the 1800s. A blacksmith will also offer on-site demonstrations, showing how iron tools were made. Organizers said there will also be demonstrations of Cherokee life in the 1700s as well as a Civil War re-enactment.

The museum is owned and operated by the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. Visitors will be able to meet and speak with Cherokees from the Cherokee National in Oklahoma, as well as members of the ECBI in North Carolina.

The Warrior Dancers of Ani-Kituhwa, the official ambassadors of the EBCI, will also show their skills. Children's activities will also be available during the event.