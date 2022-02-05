Sequoyah Elementary School hosts cancer walk to raise money for research

The 2022 walk was the first since the COVID-19 pandemic started, and the 24th time they hosted one.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For more than two decades, a Knoxville elementary school has organized a fundraiser walk to help support cancer research and raise awareness about cancer.

Wednesday was the 24th year when Sequoyah Elementary School hosted its annual Walk Against Cancer. This year was extra special, helped in memory of Officer Mike Sullivan, who passed away recently.

"As a fifth-grade teacher, my students got to grow up with Officer Mike here supporting them and protecting them," said Alison James, a fifth-grade math and science teacher at the school. "So, we're all just really sad about his passing, but we're using it as a way to come together and support our community in a greater way."

The school raised $4,951 to support the University of Tennessee Medical Center Cancer Institute. It was also the first Walk Against Cancer that the school hosted since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, with hundreds of people showing up.