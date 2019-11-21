KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — One of the oldest students at Pellissippi State Community College says his life centers around a three-part philosophy.

“Never stop learning, stay active, and give back when you can serve your community,” said 78-year old Norm Naylor. “Just to get my feel wet I took a year course in US history, which I used to teach, and I realized I sure forgot a lot."

Even though he has earned four degrees and even taught an array of subjects as a military officer, the Air Force veteran has spent almost a dozen years auditing classes at PSCC.

“I can offer sometimes a different point of view or sometimes another point of humor,” said Naylor.

He described a moment during a philosophy and ethics class when the professor was offering a review for the exam.

Norm Naylor is a veteran of the classroom and a veteran of the US Air Force

“And I didn’t realize I said anything out loud, but I said gee, that looks hard. The young woman sitting in front of me turned around and said, ‘what do you care, you don’t take the damn test!’, the whole classroom just erupted in laughter,” recalled Mr. Naylor chuckling. Given he audits the classes Mr. Naylor has the benefit of not taking the tests and he doesn’t receive a grade. But he will do class assignments including a paper he is writing now for an anthropology course.

“What I like about Mr. Naylor, besides the fact he is an Air Force veteran….he is the perfect example of a life-long learner,” said US Air Force Master Sergeant Treavor Harvey who is the current Director of Veterans Services for PSCC.

Across the campuses of that community college they count almost four-hundred veterans which is on par with much larger colleges.

“We want to see them walk across the stage with their degree because that is a milestone moment for them,” said MSgt. Harvey.

He went on to praise Mr. Naylor for helping spearhead an endowment for veterans at PSCC. They hope to raise $100,000. That will fund at least four $1,000 scholarships every year that can go to veterans in need of help to stay on track and earn a degree.

“It’s a chance to give back after I’m gone, and I think that’s what is important,” said Mr. Naylor.