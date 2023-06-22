Sessions Court seeks to fill magistrate's job after resignation

Ray Jenkins resigned June 12. General Sessions Court is accepting applications now to find a new magistrate.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County General Sessions Court has begun the process of replacing a magistrate who quit after being suspended for drinking on the job.

The court is taking resumes for the magistrate's position. An ad has been posted on the Knoxville Bar Association's website.

The county has five budgeted magistrate positions. There's urgency to fill the open slot because a magistrate has to be on duty at all hours of the day to assist law enforcement.

Once a pool of attorney candidates is collected, the county's five General Sessions Court judges will discuss who they favor. County Commission, however, blesses the hire, said presiding Judge Chuck Cerny.

Commissioners likely will see the item on their agenda within the next month or so.

The court is seeking someone with a law degree, and time working as a substitute magistrate here is a bonus for applicants.

Duties of a magistrate include determining probable cause to issue arrest warrants and search warrants. The magistrate also conducts bond hearings and/or jail arraignments and conducts forfeiture hearings. The person also issues forfeiture warrants.

This appointment is for two years, from August through June 2025. Depending on how the candidate does, the appointment could be extended, according to the ad.

Requirements include being licensed to practice law in Tennessee and living in Knox County.

Job candidates should have experience in Sessions Court or Knox County Criminal Court.

Ray Jenkins resigned June 12. He'd been indefinitely suspended the week before by Cerny after staff saw him drinking on the job multiple times, WBIR has learned.