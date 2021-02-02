Seven arrested during Knox Co. Commission meeting after rally called for release of Austin-East shooting bodycam video

The protest went inside and interrupted the County Commission meeting. Leader Constance Every spoke up before officers arrested her and six others.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Deputies arrested seven people Monday night at the Knox County Commission meeting that occurred during a 'Release the Tapes' rally calling for the release of body camera video of last week's Austin-East Magnet High School shooting.

Dozens more gathered Monday at the City-County Building to stand in solidarity and call for Knox County to release the footage, which is being withheld from the public by the Knox County District Attorney General's office as the investigation continues.

The protest went inside and interrupted the County Commission meeting. Leader Constance Every spoke up, and authorities arrested her as well as six others others for disrupting the meeting.

Officers escorted the group out of the room after Every spoke from a megaphone from the back of the room, saying "this meeting is over."

"It is not okay what you are doing," she said just before officers began to escort her out. "A child was murdered by the very people who got they hands on me. Take your hands off of me."

The Knox County Sheriff's Office said it arrested Every, Calvin Skinner, Gavin Guinn, Kevin Andrews, Mary Winter, Carrie hopper and Aaron Valentine -- saying they had posted notices at the entrance warning about the law regarding disrupting meetings.

In Knox County, it is a Class B misdemeanor to "substantially obstruct or interfere with a meeting, procession or gathering by physical action or verbal utterance" with intent.

This came one week after the Austin-East shooting that left teen Anthony Thompson Jr. dead and a KPD officer wounded, who just recently was released from the hospital.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon, along with the Knoxville Police Department, have vocally supported the release of the footage, saying it will shed light on the circumstances of the shooting for the public.