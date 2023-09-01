'Birding with Vols' to bring families out on hike around Seven Islands Park on Sunday

The University of Tennessee Bird Club is hosting the event, where people can learn how to spot some of the region's birds.

KODAK, Tenn. — Families and birders will have a chance to spend Sunday morning out in nature, searching for some of the area's most notable birds alongside the University of Tennessee Bird Club.

They organized the "Birding with Vols" event, set to start at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday. It is free, but organizers are also accepting donations. During the event, people will be able to hike in the Seven Islands State Birding Park and learn how to identify some of East Tennessee's birds.

They said the walk is open for anyone, regardless of their skill level. Beginner birders and experts are welcome at the event.

Organizers said participants should expect to walk for up to three miles. They should bring water, binoculars and hiking shoes. There is also a limited number of spaces available.