KODAK, Tenn. — Seven Islands State Birding Park conducted a prescribed burn from mid-morning to mid-afternoon on Monday.

Trails were closed with signs posted for safety.

The park said these burns support efforts to manage quality habitat for a variety of bird species including ground-nesting birds.

RELATED: One-of-a-kind bird banding experience in Kodak

RELATED: TN State Parks to fight invasive plants at annual Weed Wrangle day

RELATED: State park bird banding brings people face to face with hummingbirds