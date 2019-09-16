KODAK, Tenn. — Seven Islands State Birding Park conducted a prescribed burn from mid-morning to mid-afternoon on Monday.
Trails were closed with signs posted for safety.
The park said these burns support efforts to manage quality habitat for a variety of bird species including ground-nesting birds.
RELATED: One-of-a-kind bird banding experience in Kodak
RELATED: TN State Parks to fight invasive plants at annual Weed Wrangle day
RELATED: State park bird banding brings people face to face with hummingbirds