Over 10 days, authorities investigated 7 shootings in East Tennessee

Authorities said three people were shot and killed in Sevier, Knox and Anderson counties in since May 20, 2023.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Since May 20, 2023, seven shootings have killed three people and wounded six others across East Tennessee. The shootings happened in Knox, Sevier and Anderson counties.

The shootings reported across East Tennessee are listed below, along with brief descriptions of them.

Victor Ashe Park - May 29

A shooting at Victor Ashe Park on Monday afternoon wounded a person. The Knoxville Police Department said the person who was shot tried to rob two people. No charges have been filed in this case, according to KPD.

Western Heights - May 26

The Knoxville Police Department reported a shooting in the Western Heights area late Friday night. Police said they found a man shot at 1307 Alliance Drive. In an email to 10News, KPD communications manager Scott Erland said detectives have identified possible suspects.

Clinton - May 25

Clinton Police Chief Vaughn Becker said someone was shot and killed at a home in Clinton last week. Becker said the victim was a 19-year-old man, and the suspect is a juvenile. Police said the suspect was taken into custody on May 26.

Pigeon Forge - May 24

A 15-year-old was shot and killed at the Americana Inn off the Pigeon Forge Parkway last Wednesday. Police said the teenager was transported to the LeConte Medical Center, where he later died.

Pigeon Forge Police charged 18-year-old Andrew Ortiz of Sevierville with first-degree murder.

Lonsdale - May 24

A shooting near Sherman Street and Delaware Avenue wounded 3 people, Knoxville Police said. Erland said nobody has been charged, but police have suspects and are continuing to investigate.

Knox County Road Rage Incident - May 23

Knox County Sheriff's Deputies said two people were charged for a road rage shooting in the Karns area. Deputies charged Marcus Watts with attempted first-degree murder and Christopher Sentell with accessory after the fact and reckless driving.

The Kave - May 20

A shooting at the Kave Nightclub killed 25-year-old security guard Adrian Robuck and wounded another person.