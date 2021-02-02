Several agencies responding to chemical spill, fire at Rhea County plant

It happened in Dayton at Hiwassee Machine and Fabrication on Appalachian Drive.

RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. — Several agencies are responding to a fire and chemical spill in Rhea County on Wednesday night.

Rhea County Mayor George Thacker confirmed the fire and chemical spill.

He also said police and fire agencies are at the scene along with a HAZMAT crew from Hamilton County. Crews were working to evacuate the building and put out the fire., according to reports.