Several prominent East Tennessee Republicans are preparing to make a sudden dash for U.S. Congress after Rep. Phil Roe announced last week he would retire at the end of his term.

RELATED: Congressman Phil Roe announces retirement at end of current term

Former Kingsport Mayor John Clark is, so far, the biggest name to join the Republican ticket for Tennessee's first congressional district following Roe's announcement.

Clark said he will officially file for the election on Tuesday.

"For me, I see it as a way to continue my involvement with the community to help improve the quality of like for folks in the first district and also ensure a prosperous future for our region," Clark said.

In addition to Clark, Steve Darden, formerly the mayor of Johnson City, said he "intends" to run. Nichole Williams of Kingsport announced even before Roe's retirement that she is running as a Republican.

Other potential candidates are still dipping their toes in the water.

State Sen. Rusty Crowe (R-Johnson City) and state Sen. Jon Lundberg (R-Bristol), as well as state Rep. Jeremy Faison (R-Crosby) and state Rep. David Hawk (R-Greeneville), say they are considering a run.

"I'm trying to look at how can I best help the most people and if that's through serving in congress, I will certainly give that its due consideration," Hawk said.

It's a race that political strategists believe could require $1 million or more to win.

Whoever grabs the Republican nomination will face off against Chris Rowe or Larry Smith, depending on who wins the Democratic primary in August.