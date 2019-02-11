Several Knoxville fire crews responded to a fire at a Marathon Gas Station on East Governor John Sevier Highway in East Knox County at 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

Rural Metro Fire said due to a previous fire earlier Saturday morning, mutual aid was requested from Knoxville Fire Department and Seymour Volunteer Fire Department.

When crews arrived, Rural Metro Fire said they found the fire and quickly extinguished it with the help of the gas station's sprinkler system.

Officials said the gas station was closed at the time and there were no injuries.

Rural Metro Fire said the fire was most likely due to the gas station's cooking area but the exact cause is still under investigation.

Rural Metro Fire