Police converge on Sevierville Walmart amid reports of shooting; 3 detained

The incident was reported Wednesday afternoon.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Several law enforcement agencies responded Wednesday afternoon to a reported shooting at the Walmart in Sevierville.

There is a heavy police presence on the scene. The Sevier County Sheriff's Office responded as well.

City of Sevierville spokesman Bob Stahlke told 10News authorities were dispatched on a report of an active shooter.

But it's still not clear if shots actually were fired, Stahlke said.

Three people were being detained Wednesday afternoon. There were no known victims, Stahlke said.

Officers on the scene were checking the building and scene.

Sheriff's PIO Sgt. Phil Davis, speaking on the scene, told 10News "there is no ongoing danger" at the Walmart.

An employee at a nearby Baskin-Robbins on the Parkway said that the store has gone on lockdown as a precaution. The employee said police cars were all around the area, and officers were prohibiting people from coming or going from the scene.

