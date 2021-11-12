Damages, deaths reported in Tennessee due to severe storms

Officials said that a total of three, weather-related fatalities have been confirmed by the Tennessee Department of Health.

TENNESSEE, USA — Severe storms impacted multiple counties overnight in West and Middle Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA).

Officials said that a total of three, weather-related fatalities, have been confirmed by the Tennessee Department of Health. Two were reported in Lake County and one in Obion County.

Numerous trees and power lines are down and localized damages were reported in multiple counties, TEMA said.

The State Emergency Operations Center is activated at Level 3 and State of Tennessee personnel are supporting response efforts and resource requests in the impacted areas.

Downed trees and power lines have been reported in Decatur, Gibson, Henderson, and Madison counties.

Gibson County opened a storm shelter for 60 people overnight, down to 16 people Saturday morning. Weakley County reported damage in the Dresden area and is investigating the source of a water outage. Shelby County is reporting damage in the Arlington area.

During the second storm wave, TEMA said the SEOC received initial reports of damages and power outages stretching from Humphreys County through Clay and Macon counties in Middle Tennessee.

Damages were reported in Davidson, Dickson, Houston, Montgomery, Rutherford, Stewart, Sumner, and Wilson counties.

The Sevierville Police Department said that there's a tree down on some lines blocking the majority of New Era Road behind Dave and Busters on 1554 Parkway. Officers are on the scene. Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

NEW ERA RD BEHIND DAVE AND BUSTERS ON THE PARKWAY THERE IS A TREE DOWN ON SOME LINES BLOCKING THE MAJORITY OF THE RD. WE HAVE OFFICERS ON SCENE. PLEASE USE AND ALTERNATE ROUTE — Sevierville, TN P.D. (@SeviervillePD) December 11, 2021

In Lawrenceburg, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said that I-65 at mile marker 2.8 is shut down. This is between Exit 1/Hwy. 31 and Exit 6/Hwy. 273. The Tennessee Department of Transportation will detour traffic. THP said that this event may have been weather-related.

Interstate 65 @ 2.8 is Shutdown this is between exit 1 / Hwy 31 & exit 6 / Hwy 273. @myTDOT is enroute to detour traffic. Please stay clear of scene. This event may have been weather related. pic.twitter.com/NQz9nqY7lD — THPLawrenceburg (@THPLawrencebur) December 11, 2021

In Hardin Valley, a tree has fallen on Sam Lee Rd. between the entrance to Hayden Hill.