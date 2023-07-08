Severe weather knocks out power for thousands of customers in East TN, part of I-40 East closed near Midtown

Strong storms moved through the area on Monday, bringing strong winds, lightning and rain.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Multiple East Tennessee counties were placed under weather alerts and warnings Monday afternoon, as storms brought strong winds, lightning and rain to the area.

It also placed the entire region under a Tornado Watch until around 7 p.m. The most significant impact is gusty winds. There is a possibility of wind gusts up to 70 mph in some areas. There's also a chance for quarter-sized hail and flash flooding.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation said several trees were also down on I-40 East in Roane County, near Mile Marker 349, in the Midtown and Kingston area. They said that portion of the highway was closed.

Multiple trees down on I-40 East at MM 349 in Roane County. pic.twitter.com/dJ7EV5OwCL — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) August 7, 2023

As of around 2:38 p.m., electricity had been knocked out for thousands of people in western counties of East Tennessee. A list of the counties impacted is available below.

Cumberland County

Around 7,319 customers were without power as of 2:18 p.m. Eastern Time, according to the Volunteer Energy Cooperative.

Meigs County

Around 2,997 customers were without power as of 2:18 p.m. Eastern Time, according to the Volunteer Energy Cooperative.

Rhea County

Around 5,681 customers were without power as of 2:18 p.m. Eastern Time, according to the Volunteer Energy Cooperative.

Campbell County

The Clinton Utilities Board reported around 923 customers without power as of 2:26 p.m. Eastern Time. LaFollete Utilities also reported 186 customers affected by power outages.

Knox County

The Knoxville Utilities Board reported 5,947 customers without power as of around 2:25 p.m.

Morgan County

The Clinton Utilities Board reported 923 customers without power at around 2:29 p.m.

Blount County

The Fort Loudon Electric Cooperative reported around 2,684 customers in Blount County without power as of around 2:35 p.m.

Loudon County

The Fort Loudon Electric Cooperative reported around 1,512 customers in Loudon County without power as of around 2:35 p.m.

Monroe County

The Fort Loudon Electric Cooperative reported around 848 customers in Monroe County without power as of around 2:35 p.m.

Jefferson County

The Appalachian Electric Cooperative reported around 5,360 customers in Jefferson County without power as of around 2:40 p.m.

The story will be updated when more information about power outages and damage is available.