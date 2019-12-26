KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A squirrel chewing through an aluminum line likely is to blame Thursday for causing a Knoxville house fire.

The Knoxville Fire Department contained the blaze at 2329 Woodbine Ave. to the attic and back section. It started at the meter box, apparently after a squirrel chewed through a grounding wire that fed into the meter box, according to KFD Capt. D.J. Corcoran.

KFD was alerted at 12:07 p.m. Thursday.

"When firefighters arrived they found heavy smoke coming from the rear portion of the home, where electrical utilities feed into the structure," according to Corcoran.

Squirrels sometimes will chew through such an aluminum line, he said.

Such a break causes the meter box to catch fire, and the blaze can spread.

On Thursday, the fire went from the box into the eaves of the house, Corcoran said.

The residence's renters weren't home at the time. No one was injured.

Corcoran said it's a good idea for home occupants to keep an eye on power lines leading to their house to check for broken or frayed lines. The grounding wire needs to be in place for electrical stability.

"If you happen to notice a break in any wiring between the two, immediately kill the power to your home and notify your utility provider," Corcoran said.