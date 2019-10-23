Steps away from Sevierville's Dolly Parton statue, protesters with signs condemning homophobia greet picture-hungry tourists.

It marks the merger of protest and tourism, a growing concern after a Sevier County Commissioner's offensive comments at a public meeting Monday.

Talking about the Democratic presidential race, longtime Commissioner Warren Hurst said "we got a queer running for president. If that ain't about as ugly as you can get."

Later, another commissioner confirmed to 10News, Hurst said "I'm not prejudiced, a white male in this country has very few rights and they're getting took more every day."

Tina Storm is one of hundreds to tweet #BoycottSevierCounty.

"I don't know that I'll ever go back," she said.

Storm lives in North Carolina and visits Gatlinburg twice a year with her daughter--or at least she used to.

"A commissioner with those kinds of thoughts and opinions, it's not a place where I want to spend my money. Because it's the opposite of how I believe people should treat each other," Storm said.

Calls for a national boycott have business owners here worried.

"From a business standpoint, we are just recovering from the devastation of the 2016 fires," Vesna Plakanis, the co-owner of hiking tourism agency A Walk in the Woods, said. "We want our guests to understand that this does not represent us as a community, it does not represent us as a business."

10News reached out again Wednesday to Commissioner Hurst. He did not respond.