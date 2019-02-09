SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Sevier County Sheriff's Office, Sevier County Volunteer Rescue Squad, EMS and Sevierville Police Department are searching for a person in the West Prong Little Pigeon River, according to a sheriff's office spokesperson.

Crews are searching in the water and on the riverbanks along Red Bank Road.

Officials said they believe the person is still in the water.

The sheriff's office spokesperson said crews will continue searching as long as they can to locate the person.

The Sevierville Police Department tweeted that Redbank Road off of Pittman Center is being blocked off for emergency personnel only at this time.

There is no other information about the person at this time. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.