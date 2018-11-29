Sevier Co. — A Sevier County deputy is recovering after being struck by a van while responding to reports of a stolen vehicle.

According to a police report, Deputy Beal was one of many officers responding to reports from a victim at 4161 Briggs Loop who said his van had been stolen when he went out to warm it.

Later that day, Beal and other officers responded to an address in the Kodak area where they gained intel that the reported stolen vehicle had just left that area.

Upon arriving at the other address, officers immediately observed the stolen vehicle running in the driveway with four occupants inside. Shawn Lowery, Robert Armstrong, Steven Wright and Alisha Clabough were identified as occupants of the van.

Officers then observed clear plastic bags and what appeared to be a bag of crystal meth, at which point Lowery attempted to flee on foot and Armstrong took control of a nearby vehicle in an attempt to get away.

After several ineffective taser rounds and deployment of a K-9 unit to catch Lowery, Armstrong took control of a nearby vehicle in an attempt to get away. A responding officer approached that vehicle while Armstrong placed it into gear. The responding officer broke the car's window with his baton while Armstrong still tried to flee. When doing this, Armstrong's vehicle struck the front of the original van, which then struck Deputy Beal and caused injury to his leg.

Despite Beal's injuries, police say Armstrong placed the vehicle into drive and began to continue forward. He eventually complied when officers indicated they would shoot.

All of the suspects, were eventually taken into custody and transported to the Sevier County Jail. Armstrong faces nine charges against him, including sale of methamphetamine and aggravated assault.

