Sevier Co. mask mandate in effect

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Governor Bill Lee empowered county mayors to require masks in their communities.

Sevier County's mask mandate is now in effect until Monday, Aug. 3.

Masks are required to be worn in all indoor public spaces.

Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters said the decision wasn't easy.

County leaders also said the mandate was issued due to the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

"I certainly don't take lightly," said Sevier Co. Mayor Larry Waters."Certainly, it is controversial."

Mayor Waters said the mask mandate will help lower the chance of another shut down.

Additionally, Mayor Waters said the health department will monitor new cases to see if the mandate makes a difference.

However, not every East Tennessee County is issuing a mask mandate.

So far, at least 12 counties have decided not to.