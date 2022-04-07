x
Sevier Co. parents file for lawsuit after 21-year-old falls from communications tower, passes away

Allen and Sandra Morton filed a lawsuit against Sevier County in March, claiming the county was negligent in managing the tower.
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Two parents in Sevier County are suing after they said their 21-year-old child was able to get into an unguarded communications tower and fell from it on May 26, 2021.

The tower is located near 3102 Green Top Road in Sevierville. In the lawsuit, Allen and Sandra Morton claimed the tower was negligently designed and constructed and was negligently maintained.

They also said that the county did not adequately secure it, did not warn the public about whether the tower was dangerous, and did not put up a barrier to keep the public away from the tower.

The complaint was filed on March 18, 2022, and in it, the parents asked for a jury trial.

Their child, Allen Morton III, was 21 years old when he passed away. He was a football player and wrestler and graduated from Sevier County High School in 2018, according to his obituary.

