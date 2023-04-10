Sevier Co. Utility District Board ousts president for using district resources at his own home

The board said James Greene will continue serving as the acting manager of SCUD.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The longtime president of the Sevier County Utility District, Matt Ballard, was ousted from his position after its board of commissioners said he used district resources and employees at his own home and at the home of a relative.

The SCUD Board of Commissioners said Ballard's employment was terminated on March 22 at the board's regularly scheduled meeting.

James Greene will continue serving as the interim president of SCUD. Greene began working at SCUD in 2000 as a college intern before taking a full-time job in the engineering department, eventually working his way up to vice president of engineering and operations in 2018.

The board said it forwarded information surrounding it to the state Office of the Comptroller for further review.

Before working at SCUD, Ballard served as an assistant mayor. After starting at the utility district, he was quickly promoted to president.

It also said he developed a stewardship program at SCUD to enhance its corporate giving. He also served on the board of the Tennessee Gas Association, the Sevier County Library Foundation, the American Public Gas Association and The Insurance Group.