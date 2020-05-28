Sevier, Cocke counties see highest unemployment rates across Tennessee

Data released by the department shows increases in unemployment were shown for each of Tennessee’s 95 counties in April, as many businesses closed to help slow the spread of COVID-19.



Fayette County had Tennessee’s lowest unemployment rate in April. At 9.4%, the county’s rate increased by 6.1 percentage points when compared to its revised March rate of 3.3%



Weakley County had the second-lowest unemployment rate for the month at 9.6%, followed by Hardeman County at 9.7%.



Fayette, Weakley, and Hardeman were the only counties in the state with unemployment rates below 10% in April.



Grundy County ranked third-highest with a rate of 25.3%, which is a 21.1 percentage point spike when compared to March’s rate.



When comparing Tennessee’s three largest cities, Nashville had the highest unemployment rate in April. The city’s rate of 15.9% is a 13.5 percentage point increase over its revised March rate of 2.4%. Memphis recorded a rate of 14.3%, a spike of 10.1 percentage points from the previous month, and Knoxville’s April rate of 14.7% is an 11.8 percentage point jump.



Statewide, unemployment reached a historic high in April. The seasonally adjusted rate of 14.7% surpassed the previous all-time high figure of 12.9% in January 1983, the department said.



Unlike the statewide unemployment rate, county unemployment statistics are not seasonally adjusted.



A complete in-depth analysis of unemployment data for each of Tennessee’s counties is available here.



Tennesseans can currently find over 175,000 new employment opportunities on the state’s workforce development website, www.Jobs4TN.gov. They will also find information about job training, resume writing, and a variety of other job search assistance available at no cost.



