Sevier Co. crews put out brush fire caused by embers from a controlled burn

The fire department said volunteer crews had to take down several trees to put out the fire, which started from embers that drifted from a nearby controlled burn.

According to the SCFD, crews responded to a small vegetation fire in the Somerset Downs neighborhood in Sevierville. When they arrived, crews found a quarter-acre patch on fire.

Crews started cutting down trees after the fire started to climb up into the canopy, and after about 45 minutes were able to put out the fire.

"Great work by these 100% volunteer crews," the SCFD said. "Even though we are out of our normal wildfire season they can still happen."