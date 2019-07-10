SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — As many schools start fall break, Sevier County businesses are getting ready for more visitors.

Gatlinburg public relations manager Marci Claude said hotels in the area are nearly sold out for October and into November, which is a good indicator of how busy fall will be.

"The outlook is very good," she said.

Around the county, different fall attractions are ready for the influx of visitors. At Kyker Farms in Sevierville, October is always the busiest month.

"It finally feels like fall, which helps," Randy Kyker said. "We probably have around 8,000 visitors every year."

Kyker Farms offers four corn mazes, corn-themed play areas and a pumpkin patch. Kyker said it allows children to experience life on a farm for a day.

"Some of them don't actually have the opportunity to come on a farm, so they get to see some things they've maybe never seen before.," he said. "They get to run and play in the corn, go pick a pumpkin and things I took for granted growing up on a farm."

Kyker Farms is open through October 31 and offers after-dark activities like zombie paintball and a haunted trail.

Other family favorites in the area are "The Legend of Hallow Mountain" at Anakeesta and Dollywood's Great Pumpkin Luminights.

If you're looking for something a bit spookier, a haunted house might be right for you. Gatlinburg's Mysterious Mansion offers a traditional haunted house experience for those wanting to get scared.

"We put our heart and soul into everything we do here," office manager Logan Mathis said. "We've had people run down the bridge just down the sidewalk and not even slowing down but most people really do enjoy themselves."

October is also the busiest month for the Mysterious Mansion, despite it being open year-round.

Mathis said his favorite part is seeing people excited by the homemade costumes.

"They might actually influence people to try and make their own costumes and wear it out," Mathis said. "It's just the thrill of it all."

