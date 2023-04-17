'We are just like you' | Group urges Sevier Co. Commission to formally recognize June as Pride Month

Sevier County leaders took no action on Monday since the proposed proclamation was not put on the agenda.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — On Monday, a group of LGBTQ+ activists went to speak at a Sevier County Commission meeting. They had asked Sevier County to consider a proclamation that would formally recognize June as Pride Month in the county.

Their proposed proclamation was not put on the agenda, and no action was made on it.

"In this time of hate and discriminatory bills, I think it's something that would help, especially the children who are going through such a hard time with all these bills," said Gibran Cuevas, the vice president of Appalachian OUTReach. "The steering committee did not put it in the agenda, did not forward it to the commissioners."

The group submitted a proposed proclamation that would acknowledge the historical significance of celebrating Pride Month and honoring people who fought for equality dating back to 1969. They collected more than 1,000 signatures supporting it.

"Gathering the community, to make ourselves known and not be scared — that's the hardest thing here," said Cuevas. "It's taken everything in me to get people here to stand up for themselves."

Advocates said they planned to continue efforts to put the proposed proclamation on the agenda. Several advocates also spoke during public comment at Monday's meeting.

"Let me be perfectly clear with you guys — being transgender is not a choice. In 2012, I was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer and told that with treatment I had less than five years to live," said one speaker at the meeting. "By God's grace, I survived the cancer. But after receiving the treatment, I started experiencing gender dysphoria, leaving me at odds with my assigned gender at birth ... Pride Month is not just about celebrating diversity. It's about promoting inclusiveness and acceptance, it's about creating a more welcoming and supporting environment for our community."

Pride Month is celebrated in June to mark the demonstrations that started on June 28, 1969, and to celebrate the legalization of gay marriage through the Obergefell v. Hodges Supreme Court decision. The proclamation would "proclaim and annually recognize June as LGBTQ Pride Month in Sevier County to honor the valiant efforts to obtain, secure, and promote true equality and inclusivity in this great nation."