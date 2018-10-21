After receiving an overwhelming amount of support from the community in Sevier County, Freddie Robertson can now get in and out of his house with his wheelchair.

Freddie's wife, Elva Robertson, took to Facebook a few weeks ago sharing their story and asking if anyone could help out with some materials to build a ramp.

"My husband was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer and we didn't really have the funds to build him a ramp," Elva said.

Not long after creating the post, Elva and her sister got an offer from a couple and a local man willing to both buy the materials and to build the ramp.

"A bunch of people started messaging and then John Soter said he'd buy the materials and Wes and Katrina Pittman built it," Elva said.

Once all of the necessary materials were paid for, Pittman spent an entire day building the project and later Freddie would get to see it for the first time.

"It was wonderful and my husband had tears in his eyes and he realized all this stuff that was sitting there was to build his ramp," Robertson said.

Wes and Katrina Pittman are the owners of Pittman Home Repairs in Gatlinburg. They lost everything to they own to the Gatlinburg wildfires.

"When my family was burned out we had a lot of help and people who were willing to come in and help us," Katrina said. "So when I saw this post I was like, we should pay this back."

Giving back is something the Pittman's said is important to them and it's something Elva Robertson believes her family will forever be grateful for.

"They've only given him a couple weeks to a month," Elva said. "But he's such a good person and he's the kind of person who would care for other people like this."

With Freddie in hospice, the Robertson family has a GoFundMe page to fulfill Freddie's last wish to be buried at his home church in Kentucky.

