SCSO: Sevier Co. man dead after incident at construction job site

The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said Gabriel Rodrigues, 20, of Pigeon Forge died due to the incident. They said he was operating a skid-steer at the time.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said a man died after an incident on a construction job site. Tennessee OSHA said that it happened on April 24.

They said emergency responders were sent to Leslie Way on Shell Mountain Road after calls about the incident. Authorities said it happened near 1038 Leslie Way. They identified the man as Gabriel Rodrigues, 20, from Pigeon Forge. They said he was operating a skid steer at the time.

They said he was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel. They also said the SCSO Criminal Investigation Division is looking into the incident along with Tennessee OSHA.

Tennessee OSHA said that a fatality investigation can take up to ten weeks to complete.