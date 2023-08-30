Construction of $34 million Sevier County Courts Building to start on Sept. 5

The Karate Building and the Edwards Building will be demolished as part of the construction.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Sevier County officials are preparing to build a new $34 million Sevier County Courts Building. Construction is expected to start on Sept. 5, and as part of the process, around 80 parking spaces in the lot at Lera Court and Commerce Street will be temporarily removed.

They also said two buildings will be demolished as part of the construction process — the Karate Building and the Edwards Building. They said the new Courts Building will be around 60,000 square feet large, and that it was the largest construction project by the Sevier County Government.

They said construction is expected to take two years with an estimated completion date of Fall 2025. The historic Sevier County Courthouse is also scheduled to go through a multi-million renovation starting in Summer 2025, according to a release from the Sevier County Government.

Visitors of the Sevier County Courthouse can use parking in lots facing Forks of the River Parkway, next to the Sevier County Jail, and lots like the Historic Gazebo. They also said street parking is available near the courthouse. First Baptist Church — Sevierville also allowed parking at their lots, according to a release from officials.

A wheelchair ramp will also be installed on the W. Bruce Street entrance for visitors who need assistance.

Anyone arriving at the courthouse for quick business, such as tag renewals, marriage licenses or property taxes should use spots designated to be used for up to 30 minutes, according to a release from Sevier County.