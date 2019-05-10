Sevier County fire crews are working to contain a small brush fire that popped up in a remote area of the county.

According to the Sevier County Emergency Management Agency, the fire appeared near Laurel Lick Road and Mill Creek Road on a foothill southwest of Pigeon Forge.

Crews with Sevier County EMA, Pigeon Forge Fire, Sevier County Fire and Rescue, and the Tennessee Division of Forestry are in the area working to contain the small fire.

Crews said smoke may be seen coming from the foothill as they battle it.

