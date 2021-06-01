Sevier Co. residents & workers can get $5 admission to Dollywood & Splash Country this month

During Sevier Co. days, people who live and work in the county can go to the popular parks for a $5 donation to Sevier Co. Food Ministries.

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — People who live or work in Sevier County can take advantage of a big discount to visit Dollywood and Splash Country in June.

During Sevier County days from June 14-20 at Dollywood and June 7-13 at Splash Country, people who live or work in Sevier County can visit the parks for just $5.

That $5 dollar donation will go to Sevier County Food Ministries to help the non-profit purchase more food items to help residents during the coming summer months.

“We are always proud to partner with Jim Davis and his phenomenal staff at the Sevier County Food Ministries,” said Carol Agee, Dollywood Community Affairs and Philanthropy Manager. “There have been so many challenges that the food ministry has faced during the pandemic, but they are always so resilient and graceful in handling the needs. Through the visits of our Sevier County guests, we are thankful for the opportunity to provide support to them as they continue doing an exemplary job of helping those in our community who need it.”

To take advantage of the offer, you must present state- or federally-issued photo identification and verification of residence or employment at any designated ticket booth.

For convenience, Sevier County residents can pre-purchase their tickets online After purchasing online, guests must show proof of residency or employment at the Dollywood ticket booth to pick up their tickets.