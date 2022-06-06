SCSO: 70-year-old woman dead after family dog attacks her in Sevier County

Authorities said a small child was also in the home with the woman and was uninjured.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said a 70-year-old woman was dead after a dog attack in Seymour on Friday.

They said Debbie Boyd was found dead with several dog bites at a home on Olympic View Court. Officers said they saw two large dogs in a fenced-in yard that had been secured by family members before deputies arrived.

They said the dogs were in the home with Boyd at the time of the attack. They said a small child was also in the home but was uninjured.

They said the dogs were taken to an animal housing facility until the sheriff's office completes its investigation. Boyd's body was taken to the Knox County Regional Forensic Center for an autopsy.