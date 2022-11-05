Sevier County EMA: 2 cabins evacuated as crews work to contain mountain brush fire near Cosby

Sevier Co. EMA asked residents near Youngblood Way and Rocky Flats Road to use caution as crews work to put out the fire.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Sevier County EMA said multiple crews are working to contain a fire near Cosby.

On Saturday around 11:00 a.m., Sevier Co. EMA reported a brush fire near Young Blood Way & Rocky Flats Road. Multiple crews are responding to the fire, including the Wildfire Task Force and the Division of Forestry.

As of 4:10 p.m., the fire had grown to 72 acres and was 15% contained, according to the Tennessee Division of Forestry. Forestry officials said two cabins have been evacuated.

Sevier Co. EMA said residents in the area should use caution as crews work to contain the fire.

EMA also said East Tennessee is under a high wind advisory, and that current dry conditions pose a high fire risk.