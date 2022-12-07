Sevier County EMA warns about rising water near Pittman Center, people at Greenbrier Campground should find higher ground

The Sevier County Emergency Management Agency said there was rapidly rising water in the middle prong of the Little Pigeon River.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Sevier County Emergency Management Agency said people in the Greenbrier Campground area might need to find higher ground immediately Tuesday night.

They said there were reports of rapidly rising water due to heavy thunderstorms in the middle prong of the Little Pigeon River, near Pittman Center in southern Sevier County.

They urged drivers never to try to drive over water-covered roads if they had to leave home.

Dispatchers said several agencies were also responding to calls for a water rescue in the Greenbrier Campground area at around 10:45 p.m.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.